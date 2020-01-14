At Stylist, we’ve long shouted about the world’s remarkable women. That’s why last year we established the Remarkable Women Awards in partnership with philosophy, recognising the women who have made a difference. This past year we’ve seen more women doing extraordinary things – both in the public eye and within our communities.

Here’s a first look at the categories ahead of the event on 10 March, and your last chance to get involved.

Inspiration of the Year: Nominate a woman you know who changes the lives of others. Email remarkable.women@ stylist.co.uk before 19 January.

Entertainer of the Year: A woman who is using her art form to help others.

Sports Star of the Year: A talent and inspiration to girls and women.

Equality Champion: A woman who has utilised their status and influence to champion the pursuit of gender politics.

Mentor of the Year: A woman whose advice you want to follow.