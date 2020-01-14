One night, 12 awards. Here are the categories we’ll be honouring and celebrating come Stylist’s second Remarkable Women Awards ceremony.
At Stylist, we’ve long shouted about the world’s remarkable women. That’s why last year we established the Remarkable Women Awards in partnership with philosophy, recognising the women who have made a difference. This past year we’ve seen more women doing extraordinary things – both in the public eye and within our communities.
Here’s a first look at the categories ahead of the event on 10 March, and your last chance to get involved.
Inspiration of the Year: Nominate a woman you know who changes the lives of others. Email remarkable.women@ stylist.co.uk before 19 January.
Entertainer of the Year: A woman who is using her art form to help others.
Sports Star of the Year: A talent and inspiration to girls and women.
Equality Champion: A woman who has utilised their status and influence to champion the pursuit of gender politics.
Mentor of the Year: A woman whose advice you want to follow.
The Arts Award: A woman using art or words to uniquely convey the female experience.
Musician of the Year: A woman using their art to challenge the norm and inspire.
The Glass Ceiling Award: A woman making it easier for others to advance professionally.
The hope & grace Award for Mental Health Advocate: A champion for the current narrative on mental health.
The Triumph Award: A woman who has overcome adversity and used her strength to survive.
Woman of the Year: The true definition of a woman’s woman.
The Icon Award: A woman who has inspired several generations of girls and women.
