Remarkable Women Awards 2020: Nominate your inspirational women

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards are back for 2020 and it’s your turn to get involved.
Next March, Stylist will once again celebrate the achievements of women in the UK at our second Remarkable Women Awards in partnership with philosophy.
The gala event will recognise women from all walks of life, including those making a meaningful difference to their communities, such as Inspiration of the Year 2019, Tobi Kyeremateng. As the founder of Black Ticket Project, an initiative that provides young black people with free tickets to theatre shows, she was presented with her award by actor Georgina Campbell.
“Winning the award was monumental for Black Ticket Project and helped me reach people and places I never imagined,” says Kyeremateng.
Once again, it’s up to you to nominate the women who have gone above and beyond to change the lives of other women in their communities; the everyday heroes and activists we don’t hear enough about. Stylist will shortlist at least three nominees for the Inspiration of the Year 2020 award, who will then take part in a photoshoot and interview in January, which will appear in the magazine the following month.
Voting will then open to the public and, on Tuesday 10 March, the nominees will be invited to the Remarkable Women Awards ceremony at Rosewood London where the lucky winner will go home with the coveted Inspiration of the Year accolade.
The closing date for entries is Sunday 19 January, so start thinking of who to nominate – we can’t wait to hear all about her.
KNOW A WOMAN WHOSE STORY DEMANDS TO BE HEARD? HOW TO ENTER
Email your nominations to remarkable.women@stylist.co.uk by Sunday 19 January. Please include your nominee’s:
- Name
- Age
- Their city or closest town
- A 300-word summary of their story: who they are and how they’ve made a difference to their community
- Your name and relationship to your nominee
- Your email address
- Your phone number
Please also include an image of your nominee
philosophy is the wellbeing beauty brand inspiring you to look, live and feel your best and is the official partner of Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards 2020. Shop the range now.
Main Image:
Photography: Bella Howard