Remarkable Women Awards 2020: Nominate your inspirational women

Next March, Stylist will once again celebrate the achievements of women in the UK at our second Remarkable Women Awards in partnership with philosophy.

The gala event will recognise women from all walks of life, including those making a meaningful difference to their communities, such as Inspiration of the Year 2019, Tobi Kyeremateng. As the founder of Black Ticket Project, an initiative that provides young black people with free tickets to theatre shows, she was presented with her award by actor Georgina Campbell.

“Winning the award was monumental for Black Ticket Project and helped me reach people and places I never imagined,” says Kyeremateng.