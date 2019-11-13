Paying tribute to inspiring women, Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards are back for a second year.

In the vast ballroom of the Rosewood London last March, the clamour and flashbulbs of the photographers outside had been replaced with the chink of champagne glasses and the flicker of candlelight. The fresh flowers on the tables breathed scent into the air as canapes on silver trays were deployed around a room filled with women from all spheres of life, from activists to actors, musicians to the Met Police commissioner.

But what made the inaugural Remarkable Women Awards truly special was that it was an occasion to celebrate women for being their brilliant selves. Stylist’s 12 awards recognised inspirational women paving the way for equality and female empowerment. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer won Entertainer of the Year (her emotional acceptance speech of her first ever award – pre her Bafta and Emmy wins – was one of our favourite moments of the night), while Annie Lennox received The Icon Award and Katarina Johnson-Thompson was named Sports Star of the Year – an accolade she more than lived up to with her gold medal win at the World Championships last month.

Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer won entertainer of the year.

Alongside the more high-profile names were women doing amazing things for their community – Lauren Mahon (aka GirlVsCancer), who has spoken so candidly about her experience of living with cancer, won our Triumph Award, while our reader-voted Inspiration of the Year award went to Tobi Kyeremateng, whose Black Ticket Project offers free theatre tickets to young black people in London. Hosted by The Guilty Feminist’s Deborah Frances-White, the ceremony honoured these amazing women for their groundbreaking work.

Inspiration of the year Tobi Kyermemateng (right) with actor Georgina Campbell.

And now we’re thrilled to announce that the Remarkable Women Awards will be back in 2020. Taking place on Tuesday 10 March, two days after International Women’s Day, in partnership with philosophy, the event will celebrate yet more inspiring role models. And this year we’re spoiled for choice for nominations. From the Lionesses encouraging a generation of budding footballers during the Women’s World Cup, to the two female authors winning the Man Booker Prize, it has been quite the 12 months for women.

Sports star of the year Katarina Johnson-Thompson (left) and Dame Kelly Holmes.

We have led the way in all fields, from climate change and politics to TV and fashion. But it’s not just us with a difficult decision on our hands. We will be asking you to vote for your Inspiration of the Year once again – nominating women who dedicate their lives to supporting others and whose passion and drive propels us all towards a brighter and fairer future.

Celebrating women who empower others is at the heart of our Remarkable Women Awards – and everything we do at Stylist. We can’t wait to fill the Rosewood London with trailblazing women once again.

