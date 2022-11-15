Worrying, she notes, and that includes concerns about rent increases or housing insecurity, is a form of “future forecasting”, and while the rental landscape is unlikely to shift significantly any time soon without some major structural changes, there are some tactics that you can use to tackle your anxieties in the moment.

“A way to get out of [the spiral of worry] is to bring your mind back to the here and now,” she explains. “The best thing to do is get a piece of paper and write down all the worries, then actually rate them and think about how realistic they are,” as some of them might be “really negative and out of proportion. And that helps the worry to stop being a worry and start to be more about reality.”

Your landlord can’t increase your rent during the fixed term of your contract unless there is a rent review clause that allows this, which will explain when and how any increases can be made. As well as making sure you’re aware of your rights, Smriti Joshi, lead psychologist at mental health app Wysa, says: “It’s important to know what support is out there, and you can try local charities, Citizens Advice and your council.

“Talk about your concerns, spend time keeping active… spend time with friends and family… and focus on small wins each day, rather than getting overwhelmed by the big picture,” she adds.