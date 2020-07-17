What are rent rates like outside of London?

The average rental asking price is actually at an all-time high outside of London: an average of £845 per month, up 3.4% on the same time last year. SpareRoom reports its average rental asking price outside of London is up by 2%. This could be partially due to an increase in demand because more people are leaving London in lockdown.

How many people are looking for flats right now?

When we went into lockdown, new rental listings dropped by an average of 50%, but that number is now up 1% on the same time last year. The demand for these properties has also massively grown. Phone and email enquiries to agents hit a new all-time high on Monday 6 July, and rental demand across the UK is now 40% higher than this time last year.

This sudden increase in demand may lead to further upwards price pressure, except in areas of over-supply.