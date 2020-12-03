Trigger warning: this article includes an account of sexual harassment.

You’re sitting on the Tube. You’re instinctively sat right at the end of the carriage, nestling against the pane of glass.

Sat here, you’re subconsciously halving the chances of someone making you feel uncomfortable by limiting the free space around you; of a stranger sitting too close or veering into your personal space in a way that feels off. You probably do this because it’s happened before.

In fact, on more than one occasion, a man might have sinisterly chosen to sit next to you despite the entire carriage being full of empty seats.

They might have even sat opposite you, but refused to turn their gaze away, attempting to assert a silent dominance over you with their stare. Perhaps they licked their lips, winked or looked you up and down in a manner that felt sexual, making you feel embarrassed, vulnerable and exposed.