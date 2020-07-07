As lockdown restrictions ease and we begin to transition into our ‘new normal’, it’s hardly surprising that so many of us are finding the re-entry period overwhelming. After over 100 days spent staying home as much as possible, only seeing our friends over Zoom and dreaming of a pint at the pub, going back to our busy pre-lockdown lives can be a big shock to the system.

With pubs, restaurants, cafés and cinemas across the country opening their doors, and plenty of people preparing to go back to work, it’s more important than ever that we prioritise our mental health and make sure we’re taking care of ourselves during this strange transition period.