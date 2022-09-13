The people who stand to gain most from the policy are those who spend the most on bills, and they tend to be wealthier and living in larger homes. People on lower incomes, who are likely to be most concerned about the cost of living crisis, will save less as a result of the freeze: although a higher proportion of their household budget will be allocated to bills, the amount they spend in total is less.

Under current plans, the price freeze is expected to be funded by an increase in government borrowing.

The thinktank estimated that the plans would cost around £120 billion, and warned that without the introduction of a windfall tax on energy companies, taxpayers would foot the bill in the long run, with just £1 in every £12 spent on the energy support plan set to be recouped from higher taxes on those firms.

“Last week, the prime minister announced a simply colossal energy support package to prevent a living standards catastrophe this winter,” said the Resolution Foundation’s chief executive Torsten Bell.