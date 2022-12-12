From The White Lotus to Succession: why we can’t look away from the uber-rich on TV
From the guests at The White Lotus and the warring Roy clan to the graduate intake at Industry’s Pierrepoint, we can’t get enough of tales of the uber-rich, but what’s the psychology behind our fascination with these small-screen stories about wealth?
Seven weeks ago, viewers checked back into The White Lotus for a second season of Mike White’s acutely observed satire, meeting a brand new cast of seriously wealthy, seriously flawed but, somehow, seriously watchable characters – along with a returning favourite, the eternally needy Tanya McQuoid, played by comedy legend Jennifer Coolidge.
While the first instalment tackled white privilege by delving into the interactions of a group of rich guests at a luxury Hawaii resort and the staff that worked there, the second has shifted the action to another outpost of the hotel chain in Sicily, Italy; this time, White has trained his focus on dissecting sexual politics in fascinating, often surprising and always darkly funny ways.
Ahead of the finale, which airs on Sky Atlantic tonight and is already available to stream on NOW, White Lotus fans have been plagued with some major questions. What’s the deal with cheeky Essex boy Jack (Leo Woodall) and his unsettling dark side – and will Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) discover the truth about him and his ‘uncle’? Is said ‘uncle’ (aka Quentin, played by Tom Hollander) blackmailing our beloved Tanya, and could he have an as-yet-undisclosed link to her husband Greg (Jon Gries)? And just who is going to meet an unfortunate, watery end in the Mediterranean Sea, as the flash-forward opening scene of episode one foretold? Another conundrum that you might have found yourself puzzling over, though, is this: why exactly are we so hooked on shows about the uber-wealthy?
The White Lotus is just one of a whole stack of TV series bringing to life the cosseted but often drama-heavy lives of the 0.01%. In addition, we also have Succession, which focuses on the infighting and backstabbing as the children of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) grapple for control of his business empire; the anxiety-inducing Industry, all about the drug-fuelled exploits of a graduate intake at a fictional London investment bank; and to ITVX’s soon-to-launch series Riches, which charts more intra-familial wranglings in the wake of a business mogul’s death. Even reality shows such as Selling Sunset and the Real Housewives franchise, with their lingering shots of extravagant mega-mansions boasting unfathomably high square footage, are cashing in on our fascination with the monied.
Humans are inherently curious creatures, and our natural nosiness means we are fascinated by spaces that seem exclusive, inaccessible or somehow off-limits. It’s a collective trait that accounts for our obsession with the false intimacy of celebrity profiles, where rich and famous stars give us an insight into their private worlds, and also encourages our interest in other types of pop culture that take us behind the proverbial curtain.
Many of us can only dream of staying at a hotel on a par with The White Lotus chain, and few of us will ever have the joy of attending a birthday party as extravagantly batshit as Kendall Roy’s efforts in the third season of Succession, but TV takes us into these rarefied spaces. “It taps into our curiosity about the rich and famous and the kinds of lives they lead,” says Dr Elena Touroni, consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic. “It provides us with a snapshot of how they live their day-to-day lives.”
At a time when the cost of living is at the forefront of minds, escapism can be powerful, too. “Watching these shows can momentarily take us away from our day-to-day worries,” Touroni adds. “It’s an opportunity to take our minds off what we’re struggling with and imagine what life might be like if money was not an issue.”
The psychological theory of social comparison, which explores how people evaluate their own achievements, opinions, values and status by comparing themselves to others, could account for our love of these shows, too. If we come to the conclusion that someone is better than us – whether that’s in terms of wealth or moral standing – this is known as upward social comparison; its opposite, concluding that you are in fact the superior person, is downward social comparison (which could account for some of your embarrassing ‘hate watching’ tendencies).
You might expect watching shows about the super-rich to involve more upward comparison than down – after all, these characters seem to have everything (and you certainly wouldn’t catch them wondering when to put the heating on). And sometimes, it does. Seeing all the trappings and wealth and luxury on screen can prompt a longing to have some of those opportunities, says Dr James Newman, chartered psychologist and psychology academic at Sheffield Hallam University. “It comes out of a natural human aspiration to want to be more comfortable and provide more for ourselves, and following the lives [of these characters] gives us a flavour of that.”
Yet it’s the downward comparison that really hooks us, especially when we’re diving into shows where the characters are realistically flawed, with seriously messy lives and dubious morals. “There is an element of seeing them at a level of human vulnerability that we can relate to,” says Dr Touroni. “It confirms the sense that money and success don’t always equate to a happy, fulfilled life.”
Indeed, just a cursory glance at a character like Tanya McQuoid or Kendall Roy proves that money certainly can’t buy you happiness (it might make you think that performing a specially written birthday rap for your irascible father in front of the great and good of the business world is a good idea, though).
There’s an element of empathy at work here, Newman says: “Watching these programmes, seeing individuals having the same kind of concerns, challenges or worries [as us], might spark feelings of connection.” But sweet, messy schadenfreude definitely plays a part too: we watch the people at the top of the social pecking order come face to face with the consequences of their actions in a way that we just don’t always get to see play out in the real world.
Our Sicilian spree at The White Lotus might be nearly at an end, but with Succession’s fourth season slated to land on our screens next spring and a third season of White’s show in the works (the writer has hinted that it’ll be set somewhere in Asia), our obsession with watching the uber-rich on screen shows no signs of abating. You’ll find us pouring a (highly unseasonal) Aperol spritz to toast Tanya & Co and revel in their mess.
Images: HBO / Sky Atlantic