The White Lotus is just one of a whole stack of TV series bringing to life the cosseted but often drama-heavy lives of the 0.01%. In addition, we also have Succession, which focuses on the infighting and backstabbing as the children of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) grapple for control of his business empire; the anxiety-inducing Industry, all about the drug-fuelled exploits of a graduate intake at a fictional London investment bank; and to ITVX’s soon-to-launch series Riches, which charts more intra-familial wranglings in the wake of a business mogul’s death. Even reality shows such as Selling Sunset and the Real Housewives franchise, with their lingering shots of extravagant mega-mansions boasting unfathomably high square footage, are cashing in on our fascination with the monied.

Humans are inherently curious creatures, and our natural nosiness means we are fascinated by spaces that seem exclusive, inaccessible or somehow off-limits. It’s a collective trait that accounts for our obsession with the false intimacy of celebrity profiles, where rich and famous stars give us an insight into their private worlds, and also encourages our interest in other types of pop culture that take us behind the proverbial curtain.

Many of us can only dream of staying at a hotel on a par with The White Lotus chain, and few of us will ever have the joy of attending a birthday party as extravagantly batshit as Kendall Roy’s efforts in the third season of Succession, but TV takes us into these rarefied spaces. “It taps into our curiosity about the rich and famous and the kinds of lives they lead,” says Dr Elena Touroni, consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic. “It provides us with a snapshot of how they live their day-to-day lives.”