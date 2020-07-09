There was a renting crisis well before coronavirus even existed; it even tarnished us with the Generation Rent label.

The number of people who rent has doubled in size since 2002. And the cost of renting increased by 38% between 2005 and 2016 in London alone. In fact, a recent report found that 14 million 20- to 35-year-olds will probably never own a house.

When we first went into lockdown, the government announced a mortgage holiday for home owners and landlords. It later set out plans for emergency legislation to protect private and social renters from eviction. But there was no announcement of new measures to help renters as lockdown eases in Sunak’s mini-budget.

It came after housing charity Shelter estimated around a quarter-of-a-million private renters in England could be at risk of losing their homes. That’s because of redundancies, furloughed salary cuts and extra financial pressures caused by the pandemic.