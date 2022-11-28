Millions of British households are set to spend around one-third of their income on fuel costs in spring, according to new figures from York University’s social policy unit.

The study estimated that from April, when government support for energy costs is set to be scaled back, the number of households paying 30% or more of their income on fuel will double, from 1.6 million to 3.8 million, while the number of households spending one-fifth of their income on fuel is expected to increase from 3 million to 7.5 million.

The majority of households in vulnerable groups, including 96% of single-parent families with two or more children and 70% of pensioners, are expected to spend one-tenth or more of their income on these costs from the spring, with two-thirds of all British households expected to be spending the same proportion of their annual earnings on fuel by then too.