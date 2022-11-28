Millions of British households will soon spend one-third of their income on fuel costs
Worrying new statistics from York University have explored the impact of rising fuel costs on British households.
Millions of British households are set to spend around one-third of their income on fuel costs in spring, according to new figures from York University’s social policy unit.
The study estimated that from April, when government support for energy costs is set to be scaled back, the number of households paying 30% or more of their income on fuel will double, from 1.6 million to 3.8 million, while the number of households spending one-fifth of their income on fuel is expected to increase from 3 million to 7.5 million.
The majority of households in vulnerable groups, including 96% of single-parent families with two or more children and 70% of pensioners, are expected to spend one-tenth or more of their income on these costs from the spring, with two-thirds of all British households expected to be spending the same proportion of their annual earnings on fuel by then too.
The statistics were gathered for a pamphlet written by former prime minister Gordon Brown and shared with The Observer newspaper.
In the pamphlet, Brown said that there is a “black hole in provision” for energy costs and highlighted the “huge amount of inequality between the positions of those privileged people and the people who are suffering”.
He went on to urge prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt to fund further support by cracking down on bankers’ bonuses and people with non-dom tax status.
“People are worse off and 2023 is going to be worse than 2022,” he told the paper. “People are going through these winter months, I’m afraid, knowing that things are going to get worse after April. You’ve got to provide a level of help with heating that is higher than it is at the moment.
“Why didn’t the government do anything about non-domiciles? Why didn’t they do anything about bankers’ bonuses? Why didn’t they do anything about the City generally?”
Under the government’s current plans for energy support, households have received a £400 payment to help with energy bills from October 2022 to March 2023, while the energy price guarantee has capped the price of electricity and gas at a lower rate than Ofgem’s projected energy price cap.
The unit price of electricity is frozen at 34p per kilowatt hour (with a daily standing charge of 46p) while gas is capped at 10p per kilowatt hour (plus a daily standing charge of 28p) and the average annual household bill has been capped at £2,500, although households that consume more will pay more.
The chancellor announced in his autumn statement earlier this month that the price cap will then be set at £3,000 for the average household bill from April 2023 to April 2024.
Yesterday, energy suppliers E.ON and Telecom Plus said that British households have cut their gas and electricity consumption by more than 10% since October, in response to the cost of living crisis and soaring energy prices.
