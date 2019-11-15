Britain, we have a new prime minister – on TV, at least.

Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory has been cast to play the part of Dawn Ellison in the BBC’s brand new political drama Roadkill.

The four-part series follows the life of one of her ministers: self-made and narcissistic politician Peter Laurence, who will be played by previously cast Hugh Laurie (House and The Night Manager). His character is faced with a series of public revelations about his private life and his work as a minister.