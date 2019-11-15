Peaky Blinders fans, Helen McCrory has just been cast in a new political drama
- Jessica Rapana
The actor has been cast in the highly-anticipated series, which follows the tumultuous political and personal life of fictional Conservative minister Peter Laurence.
Britain, we have a new prime minister – on TV, at least.
Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory has been cast to play the part of Dawn Ellison in the BBC’s brand new political drama Roadkill.
The four-part series follows the life of one of her ministers: self-made and narcissistic politician Peter Laurence, who will be played by previously cast Hugh Laurie (House and The Night Manager). His character is faced with a series of public revelations about his private life and his work as a minister.
Despite the falling apart of his public and private life, he remains undeterred by guilt or remorse, shamelessly still seeking to further his own agenda while others plot to bring him down. The show will explore the difficulty of leaving behind the past for an individual and a country – can Laurence out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?
For her character, McCrory might look to one or both of the two women who have held the role in real life: Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Alternatively, she could look to Britain’s female queen – or the new season of The Crown – for inspiration.
McCrory, 51, is most famous for her role as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders. She also played Draco Malfoy’s mother, Narcissa, in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
McCrory will be joined by Katie Leung, who also appeared in the Harry Potter films as Harry’s love interest Cho Chang, as well as Sidse Babett Knudsen (Westworld), Saskia Reeves (The Child in Time), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), Patricia Hodge (A Very English Scandal) and Pip Torrens (Preacher).
Roadkill writer David Hare said: “The casting of Roadkill illustrates this extraordinary depth and range newly on show in British film acting. Hugh Laurie is leading a great ensemble.”
While the trailer and release date have yet to be announced, the BBC has confirmed filming for the show has already commenced in London. Watch this space.
Image: BBC