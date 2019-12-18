Outlander’s Sam Heughan will star in a biopic about Roald Dahl
- Hollie Richardson
Published
A biopic of author Roald Dahl has been announced, and Outlander’s Sam Heughan will be part of its impressive cast.
Roald Dahl is the author of some of our most treasured children’s books, including Matilda, George’s Marvellous Medicine, James And The Giant Peach, The BFG and The Witches. We know and love his characters so much, but how much do we know about their creator?
We’re about to find out, as a new biopic of Dahl has been announced. Here’s everything we know so far.
Before becoming the world’s most famous children’s authors, Dahl was a pilot and intelligence officer who rose to become an acting wing commander during World War II. After the war, he married actor Patricia Neal and focused on his writing career.
The film, which is yet to be given a title, follows Dahl and Neal in the 60s, when they retreated to the English countryside to bring up their growing family. It focuses on the strains on their relationship, including the tragic events they faced (their eldest daughter Olivia died from measles, aged only seven).
Who is in the Roald Dahl movie cast?
Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) will star in the lead role of Dahl. Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, The Durrells) will play Patricia Neal. And Outlander fans will be excited to learn that Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, has joined as film star Paul Newman.
Newman worked with Neal, and the pair co-starred in 1963 classic Hud, which earned Neal an Oscar win and Neal an Oscar nomination.
Speaking about Heughan’s role, producer Donall McCusker (The Hurt Locker) said: “We are delighted that Sam has joined us, he is the perfect actor to play Paul Newman and a terrific addition to our already wonderful cast.”
Heughan wrote on Twitter: “So excited to share this! Lucky to be part of this beautiful movie, brilliantly lead by @hughbon as Roald Dahl and the amazing @Misskeeleyhawes as Patricia Neal! Paul Newman was immensely talented, generous and an American icon. So fortunate!”
Hawes responded, tweeting: “Such exciting news.” And Bonneville wrote: “Who knows? You knows.”
When is the new Roald Dahl film being released?
According to Deadline, production on the film wraps at the end of the year. No details of a release date have been announced, but we’ll keep an eye out for any further news. In the meantime, Heughan fans can watch Outlander season five in February.
Images: Getty