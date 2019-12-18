Outlander’s Sam Heughan will star in a biopic about Roald Dahl

Roald Dahl is the author of some of our most treasured children’s books, including Matilda, George’s Marvellous Medicine, James And The Giant Peach, The BFG and The Witches. We know and love his characters so much, but how much do we know about their creator?

We’re about to find out, as a new biopic of Dahl has been announced. Here’s everything we know so far.