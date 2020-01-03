It’s a new decade, but women’s reproductive rights seem to be right out of the dark ages.

Roe v Wade, which legalised abortion in America, is at risk of being overturned or scaled back after more than 200 – mostly male – members of Congress signed an amicus brief urging the US Supreme Court to “reconsider” the 1973 landmark decision.

An amicus brief is an attempt by an uninvolved-but-interested party to influence a court decision. In this brief regarding Roe v Wade, 39 senators and 168 representatives have outlined their support for an aggressively restrictive Louisiana law that would require admitting privileges at nearby hospitals for doctors who perform abortions. If allowed, the appeal would close almost every abortion clinic in the state.