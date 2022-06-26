Whether it’s winter or summer, we stand outside, in all weathers, looking to identify those who may be working up the courage to walk through the clinic doors. Sometimes people drive by several times, put off by the crowds. On any day, there are three kinds of people on the sidewalk. There are the people going to the doctor, people who have permission from the patient to accompany them and then there’s everyone else: the grandmotherly type quietly praying with their rosary; the loud, aggressive, 6ft, bearded masculine person in army fatigues who is openly carrying a firearm and preaching into a loudspeaker. Even journalists or lawmakers are there to observe. But one more person on that sidewalk makes no difference to the person who sees a crowd and is scared.

We are careful not to make assumptions; anyone of any gender may need an abortion, and at any age. We don’t assume it’s all women. Once we spot someone, we alert each other in a text thread and ask consent to accompany them and their companion. We don’t ask who is who and we respect their decision to say no. Otherwise, we use our bodies to create space for them, with volunteers holding hands or linking arms to give them a clear path.

It means, we’re easy targets for protestors. There have been a lot of aggressive physical altercations over the years… whether it’s slow shoving or an elbow to the ribs. I’ve been stepped on countless times; I’ve been body checked countless times. But our job is not to make the situation worse, like I have seen at other clinics, where some escorts yell back and fan the flames higher. We worked hard to get a 10-foot legal buffer zone at the entrance that’s painted on the road; you can see it from Google Maps. But even then, some protestors have followed people they know inside. They get particularly aggressive if someone has to bring a child to the appointment (most of the clients have existing children) or is perceived to be underage. The clinic subsidises their $6 parking fee as not everyone has access to that.