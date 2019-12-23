Netflix’s You is about to return to the streaming platform, which means that Penn Badgley’s Joe is about to inspire, again, the kind of heated debate usually reserved for whether or not coriander is a good herb, or if Marie Kondo is forcing you to throw out all your books like some “tiny Japanese Gaston.”

Is Joe, who spends most of You stalking women, breaking into their homes, monitoring their social media and cutting them off from their friends, creepy? Or is his behaviour romantic? The answer is, of course, the latter, but it’s not difficult to see how the discourse has become warped. Because almost everything that Joe does in You - with the exception of murdering people - has been used in a romantic comedy before for an entirely different effect.