“Romanticise your life!”: how celebrating small wins is the ultimate antidote to the chaos of 2022
Stylist puts the TikTok trend to the test.
A positive mindset sounds great in theory – just see the bright side! There’s so much to love about life! I can hear you groan – but when we find ourselves in a really alarming social and economic time, it can, understandably, be increasingly hard to recognise the small joys.
But what if this in itself was making the negatives much worse? After two tough years, bright-sky thinking is a big ask, I know, but failing to acknowledge the small wins in life also exacerbates the bad, leading us to feel trapped in a constant state of worry and anxiety. That said, it could also be the perfect time to change the ways in which you seek out joyful moments in your life.
During the pandemic we were forced to slow down, leading many to learn how to appreciate something the internet has come to call the “soft life”. Coined on TikTok (the hashtag today has 405 million views), Urban Dictionary defines the concept as: “The act of simply living a life with less stress, worry and concern. Making better decisions that benefit your overall wellbeing.” Similarly, it was in the midst of the pandemic that the idea of “romanticising” your life also took off on the app, with creators making videos of the ways they found small moments of happiness throughout their once jam-packed days.
Indeed, it’s when we have extra time that we find the energy to begin investing in doing things in a mindful and conscious way. “Many of us still work remotely and aren’t rushing to get to work in the way we once were. Now I can make the breakfast I want; I can move when my body is ready to move, and this feels really nice, I think a lot of people realised that this feels more natural than the way it was,” says therapist Priscilla Vivian.
For Asma Hemdi, 31, this involves prioritising time for healthy cooking and looking for recipes that, although they may take longer to prepare, are much better for her. Since the pandemic, she dedicates more time to cooking consciously and appreciates the process of making an elaborate, nutritious meal. Before Covid, she describes her life of “stress” and “discomfort”, and when she heard about the concept of ‘romanticising’ she began to make changes to her diet and started looking for new hobbies, including taking care of plants to be in some way surrounded by nature.
For Julia Ybargüengoitia, 27, romanticising her life comes in the form of deciding that her commute is, in fact, fun and that every cup of tea is the best she’s ever had. Even the smallest things are exciting and new.
When properly applied, mindfulness can bring a romantic sensibility to the most ordinary tasks, allowing us to be present and appreciate the moment. When we romanticise our life, we start to notice the small, mundane things that form part of our life and fulfil us: the noise of the birds, the change of the seasons, the art that hides in the streets.
To some, the concept of romanticising something may have a negative connotation – we tend to think that by romanticising we aim we’re creating an unreal version of something to help us escape from life. But far from that, romanticising life simply means fully enjoying the small things that make us feel good which, according to experts, can lead to something called an “upward spiral”.
“It’s when you start to notice one thing that is good – and then your brain spots something else, expanding the positive moments in your day. That’s really important when we are going through difficult times,” explains Dr Hazel Harrison, clinical psychologist and founder of ThinkAvellana.
The goal is to diversify our thoughts and emotions, to balance them. “It’s not positivity-washing everything,” says Dr Harrison. “Rather, instead of getting stuck into a rumination trap, you’re choosing to create moments in your days to notice the good stuff, which then breaks the worry cycle.” But how do you start, exactly? First, says Dr Harrison, ask yourself what comes to mind when you picture happiness. Is it an intimate moment with a person you love, a happy memory with family and friends or the feeling of achieving something that you worked hard to get?
By bringing these moments to the front of your mind at a time you’ve consciously set aside is a good way to shift your mood, Dr Harrison recommends. “I also suggest creating a camera album on your phone just to remind you of some special moments. Make them last a little bit longer and that helps us bring that balance back for ourselves and for our own wellbeing.”
Journaling is another suggested method. “Noticing and writing down the things that you are grateful for and that are working well helps train our brain to spot other things that are working well too,” Dr Harrison suggests. Our environment also has a noticeable impact on our state of mind. “When you look outside the window and you are surrounded by buildings, your view is limited and is reflected in your thoughts,” explains Vivian. And so, by actively connecting with nature, you’re giving your mind a better chance at being inspired and thinking creatively.
Creating your version of a perfect morning routine is also an effective way of incorporating the romantic into the mundanity of the daily grind. “I didn’t realise until recently how important it is for me to have a morning routine. Ten to 15 minutes of meditation and reading with a cup of freshly brewed coffee and I feel so recharged and ready for my day,” says Laura Hayden, wellness coach and founder of Soul Bodhi. “I call it putting on my armour before I walk out into the real world.”
Personally, romanticising my life has brought me a sense of understanding. Sometimes, we be trapped by the routine of doing things that we no longer understand why we do them at all. It’s simply autopilot. Today, my practice is focused on making time for the things that bring me joy, peace or a sense of beauty – whether that’s taking in nature, art or making time to cook properly.
When I take a moment to appreciate the small joys I feel grateful because I am consciously doing something for me. And that’s true romance.
Images: Getty