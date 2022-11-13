“Romanticise your life!”: how celebrating small wins is the ultimate antidote to the chaos of 2022

Indeed, it’s when we have extra time that we find the energy to begin investing in doing things in a mindful and conscious way. “Many of us still work remotely and aren’t rushing to get to work in the way we once were. Now I can make the breakfast I want; I can move when my body is ready to move, and this feels really nice, I think a lot of people realised that this feels more natural than the way it was,” says therapist Priscilla Vivian.

For Asma Hemdi, 31, this involves prioritising time for healthy cooking and looking for recipes that, although they may take longer to prepare, are much better for her. Since the pandemic, she dedicates more time to cooking consciously and appreciates the process of making an elaborate, nutritious meal. Before Covid, she describes her life of “stress” and “discomfort”, and when she heard about the concept of ‘romanticising’ she began to make changes to her diet and started looking for new hobbies, including taking care of plants to be in some way surrounded by nature.

For Julia Ybargüengoitia, 27, romanticising her life comes in the form of deciding that her commute is, in fact, fun and that every cup of tea is the best she’s ever had. Even the smallest things are exciting and new.

When properly applied, mindfulness can bring a romantic sensibility to the most ordinary tasks, allowing us to be present and appreciate the moment. When we romanticise our life, we start to notice the small, mundane things that form part of our life and fulfil us: the noise of the birds, the change of the seasons, the art that hides in the streets.

To some, the concept of romanticising something may have a negative connotation – we tend to think that by romanticising we aim we’re creating an unreal version of something to help us escape from life. But far from that, romanticising life simply means fully enjoying the small things that make us feel good which, according to experts, can lead to something called an “upward spiral”.