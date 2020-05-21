Rosie Duffield just challenged Boris Johnson over silencing women – this was his reply

Duffield added: “Does the prime minister agree with me – as the chair of the largest group of female MPs in this house – that we need a change of tone and more female voices at the top of government to reflect the majority of the UK government population, over 52% of whom are women. And if not, why not?”

How did Johnsons reply to these facts presented to him?

“Actually, I think she has an extremely important point,” he said. “I’ve taken dramatic action even before a reshuffle.”

The PM continued to say the two most important appointments he made were Dido Harding, who is leading the programme of testing and tracing, and Kate Bingham, who is leading the national effort to coordinate our search for a vaccine with other countries.