The ‘rough sex’ defence puts dead women on trial – a ban will be a feminist victory
- Moya Crockett
The government has finally promised to ban the ‘sex game gone wrong’ defence from UK courts. Here’s why that matters.
‘She asked for it’ is a phrase likely to send a chill down the spines of most women. The idea that female victims of sexual violence are ultimately responsible for their own pain – that they must, in fact, have invited it, through their actions or manners or clothing – is one that’s been deployed for generations to let male perpetrators of said violence off the hook. And there is another ugly, newer version of the ‘she asked for it’ defence: the idea of the ‘sex game gone wrong’.
Also known as the ‘rough sex defence’, this legal argument has been used at least 60 times in cases involving the deaths of women in the UK since the 1970s, or in foreign trials concerning the deaths of British women. Recent years have seen a disturbing rise in its popularity: since 2010, it’s been used to explain the deaths of at least 28 women, compared to 17 women the previous decade.
According to the campaign group We Can’t Consent To This, men who claim a dead woman’s injuries were sustained during sex ‘gone wrong’ are often able to escape justice. The grassroots organisation’s research shows that in 45% of cases where this defence was used, men have been given a lesser charge of manslaughter, received a lighter sentence or escaped conviction entirely.
Now, though, the rough sex defence is set to be banned. Following a prolonged campaign by We Can’t Consent To This with the backing of a cross-party group of MPs, justice minister Alex Chalk has promised that it will be made “crystal clear” in the forthcoming domestic abuse bill that the defence should not be used in court.
“It is unconscionable for defendants to suggest that the death of a woman is justified, excusable or legally defensible because that woman had engaged in violent and harmful sexual activity which resulted in her death, simply because she consented,” Chalk said this week.
It’s an important step forward, and one that is being rightly celebrated by campaigners. But Chalk’s comments also highlight one of the rough sex defence’s biggest flaws. The minister says a woman’s death cannot be justified “because she consented” to violent treatment during sex. Yet it has always been impossible to know if this consent was ever truly present. Dead women cannot tell a court whether they consented or not.
Instead, we are left with the words of the men involved in their deaths. The ‘sex game gone wrong’ defence relies on the idea that the line between consensual rough sex and lethally violent sex is blurry; that it is understandable that a man could accidentally cross it. But anyone who has enjoyed healthy, consensual, communicative sex of any kind – from the gentlest vanilla to the most extreme BDSM – knows that this is nonsense. There are oceans, worlds, lightyears between a woman asking to engage in safe breath play or to be restrained during sex and a woman agreeing to being treated so brutally that she dies. The notion that women who enjoyed rough sex must therefore have consented to fatal injuries is patently absurd.
Yet this argument fits with a pattern also seen in some rape trials: victims’ sexual pasts and proclivities being dredged up by prosecutors in the hope of convincing jurors that they must have consented to the incident in question. (The Ministry of Justice rejected calls to ban the practice of cross-examining rape complainants about their sexual histories in 2017.)
It’s a borderline Victorian attitude, suggesting that women who have been enthusiastic about sex in the past should not be taken seriously when they claim to have said no. But at rape trials, complainants are at least given the opportunity to speak out and defend themselves. The same luxury is not afforded to women who have been killed.
Crucially, the rough sex defence isn’t just problematic when it works. The publicising of lurid allegations about a victim’s sexual interests can be devastating to those who loved her, even if her killer is ultimately found guilty of murder: just look at the case of Grace Millane, the 22-year-old British backpacker killed by an unnamed man in New Zealand last year.
Millane’s murderer claimed that she died accidentally after asking to be strangled during sex, a defence that was rejected by jurors. Yet her family still had to listen to details of her alleged sexual preferences being discussed in court – details that were subsequently reported around the world.
“It felt like Grace was on trial, yet not able to defend herself,” Hannah O’Callaghan, Millane’s cousin, told the BBC. O’Callaghan has welcomed the news that the rough sex defence is set to be banned in UK courts, saying this week that it will prevent other families from having “to sit and listen to only one side of the story while the victim is re-victimised and does not get the chance to tell their side”.
The government has promised that it will set out its approach to the rough sex defence by the domestic abuse bill’s report stage (the next phase in its progression through parliament). The battle isn’t won quite yet. But when it is, it will be a victory for consent campaigners – and a victory for women.
