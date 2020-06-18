‘She asked for it’ is a phrase likely to send a chill down the spines of most women. The idea that female victims of sexual violence are ultimately responsible for their own pain – that they must, in fact, have invited it, through their actions or manners or clothing – is one that’s been deployed for generations to let male perpetrators of said violence off the hook. And there is another ugly, newer version of the ‘she asked for it’ defence: the idea of the ‘sex game gone wrong’.

Also known as the ‘rough sex defence’, this legal argument has been used at least 60 times in cases involving the deaths of women in the UK since the 1970s, or in foreign trials concerning the deaths of British women. Recent years have seen a disturbing rise in its popularity: since 2010, it’s been used to explain the deaths of at least 28 women, compared to 17 women the previous decade.