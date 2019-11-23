Campaigners call for law change over “rough sex gone wrong” defence claims in court

“All of us at We Can’t Consent to This are relieved to hear of the murder verdict and hope it may bring small comfort to Grace’s family and friends,” founder Fiona Mackenzie told Stylist.co.uk.

“Grace is now the 59th UK woman to be killed by a man in what he claims to be sex, that she requested, gone wrong. This is a just verdict this time, but just under half the time these claims work in getting a lesser charge like manslaughter, a lighter sentence, or the woman’s death not being treated as a crime at all. Even where these men [are] convicted of murder, they use the women’s sexual history against her, their claims repeated in headlines. We must stop blaming women for their own homicides.

“There is also an urgent need for media guidelines on reporting of these cases. We Can’t Consent to This will consult with families and friends of these women, to ensure that reporting of these cases does not repeat what we saw in headlines on Grace’s death.”