If you’ve been online at all over the last couple of weeks, you’ll no doubt have seen the influx of adverts, emails and social media posts shouting all about Black Friday.

It’s hard to ignore, no matter how hard you try to block it out. And as such, many of us find ourselves feeling the need to shop (even if we don’t actually need anything).

At a time when the cost of living crisis is adding to our financial strain, and many of us are trying to reduce the amount we buy and consume, giving in to the pressure to shop the Black Friday sales isn’t exactly the goal. So, why do the Black Friday sales feel so irresistible, and is there a way to stop ourselves from falling into the shopping trap?