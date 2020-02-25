Sally Rooney’s first book Conversations With Friends is getting a TV series
- Hollie Richardson
The BBC has announced that Sally Rooney’s first novel, Conversations With Friends, is getting a TV series.
Described as “the first great millennial author” by The New York Times, Sally Rooney is a writer whose novels can be found on pretty much every Stylist reader’s bookshelf right now.
And for good reason.
Rooney’s deceptively simple style expertly unravels layered stories of love, hurt, friendship and desire through characters that aren’t there to be “liked” by the reader. Yes, Rooney really does deserve the “voice of a generation” accolade.
This is why we cannot wait for the TV adaptation of Rooney’s award-winning second novel, Normal People. Just in case you need a quick recap: Normal People follows the story of Marianne and Connell, who strike up an unlikely friendship during their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland which continues into adulthood.
We’ve already seen first-look photos and a trailer for the highly-anticipated 12-episode series, which is set to air on BBC Three later this year (date yet TBC).
And now, the BBC has announced that the writer’s first hit book, Conversations With Friends, is also getting the TV adaptation treatment. Here’s what we know so far…
What is Conversations With Friends about?
Conversations With Friends tells the story of two college students – Frances and Bobbi – living in Dublin, who form a complicated connection with an older married couple called Nick and Melissa.
Rooney wrote the book while studying for her master’s degree in American literature. Published in 2017 after a seven-party auction for the publishing rights, it was nominated for the 2018 Swansea University International Dylan Thomas Prize and the 2018 Folio Prize.
Who will direct Conversations With Friends?
Lenny Abrahamson, who earned an Oscar nomination for 2015’s Room (starring Brie Larson), will direct the new TV series.
Speaking about the production, Rooney says: “I am so pleased to be working with the team at Element, Lenny Abrahamson and the BBC to produce an adaptation of Conversations with Friends.
“I’m confident we’re going to find fresh and interesting ways of dramatising the novel’s dynamics, and I’m excited to watch the process take shape.”
When and where will Conversations With Friends be released?
Conversations With Friends will consist of 12 half-hour episodes and air on BBC Three, but we’ll have to wait for a release date.
It’s a good job we will have Normal People to binge in the meantime.
Images: Getty, Faber & Faber