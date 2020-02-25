This is why we cannot wait for the TV adaptation of Rooney’s award-winning second novel, Normal People. Just in case you need a quick recap: Normal People follows the story of Marianne and Connell, who strike up an unlikely friendship during their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland which continues into adulthood.

We’ve already seen first-look photos and a trailer for the highly-anticipated 12-episode series, which is set to air on BBC Three later this year (date yet TBC).

And now, the BBC has announced that the writer’s first hit book, Conversations With Friends, is also getting the TV adaptation treatment. Here’s what we know so far…