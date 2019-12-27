Sam Heughan from Outlander is in a Christmas romcom, and why didn’t we know about this sooner?

If I had some of those Craig na Dunh time travel stones from Outlander I would touch them and wish to be transported back to the year 2011.

Why? Because that’s the year that Outlander star Sam Heughan starred in a cosy Christmas romantic comedy for Hallmark called A Princess For Christmas. Heughan played Prince Ashton of Castlebury – his father Duke Edward was played by, um, Sir Roger Moore – a stern, serious Mr Darcy-type who finds his frosty heart warmed by Jules, a plucky American with legal guardianship over her niece and nephew.

You can imagine how it goes. A little bit of Christmas tree decorating by the fireplace, bonding over archery, one grand ball with simmering romantic tension, and through it all, the ultimate question: can a handsome prince and a frenzied, loveable American manage to make a relationship work? Or is the divide between them all too great?