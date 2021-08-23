We fell in love with Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang in Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy, found ourselves obsessing over her and Jodie Comer’s frenetic chemistry in Killing Eve and, now, here we are again lapping up her latest Netflix drama, The Chair. In this week’s magazine, Stylist meets the Korean Canadian actor to discuss therapy, purpose and always being ‘the first’.

And, in a week where we’ve looked on in horror as fears grow over women’s rights in Afghanistan, we talk to Sara Bowcutt, managing director of Women For Women International – UK, as she reports from Afghanistan.