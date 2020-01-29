Meet Sanna Marin, the world’s youngest prime minister

Sanna Marin has made a career out of defying what’s expected of a woman in power. Whether that’s posting a photo of her breastfeeding her daughter while holding a position as a Finish politician, showing women can be honest about the realities of being a mother while still being taken seriously in the workplace. Or whether that’s becoming the world’s youngest prime minister at 34, a role she stepped into a little over six weeks ago.

She is Finland’s third female prime minister and leads a coalition government made up of five parties, all led by women – three of whom are also under the age of 35. It’s a much-needed antidote to the chaos we currently know as modern politics, where being middle-aged, middle-class and male feel like requirements.

The momentous appointment saw the whole world take notice. Marin has been lauded as a “rising star” by the BBC. The Helsinki Times referred to her “female- powered cabinet”. Even Finland’s right-wing opposition leader Petteri Orpo called it “amazing”. A tweet with the photos and ages of the coalition leaders went viral, along with the hashtag #NewGeneration.