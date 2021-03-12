In a week that’s shown women often aren’t safe outdoors, this list of names also reminds us that so many women aren’t safe indoors, either. And with the knowledge there was a surge in the number of calls made to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline during the first three months of lockdown last year, it’s actually perhaps not such a surprising truth.

In response to this, Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, told Stylist: “Recent events have made it starkly clear that not only are too many women at risk of violence in their own homes, but we are not safe or free on the streets either. We have seen an outpouring of anger, hurt, and grief from women as they see their own pain and experiences reflected in the awful recent news about Sarah Everard. My heart aches for everyone who knew and loved her.

“It is clear our justice system is not working, that our police and too many politicians fail women at every turn. Those with power and influence must step up and use it to make things better for women and girls. Enough is enough. We need to see ending violence against women and girls become a policing and political priority - not just in London, but across the country. We will accept nothing less.”

This is a view that has been echoed by women on Twitter over recent days.