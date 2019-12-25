Christmas is a time when most of us can expect to be surrounded by a crowd of extended family and friends sharing in the excitement of the festive season. But whether through personal choice or circumstance, the reality is that many people across the world will be spending the day alone.

Nine years ago, Sarah Millican set out on a mission to change the status quo. The comedian and TV personality decided to harness the power of the internet with a Twitter movement aimed at bringing people together who were looking for help to get through Christmas. Almost a decade later, and the #JoinIn community is now firmly a holiday tradition, allowing people to strike up conversations, find community, and spread a little festive cheer.