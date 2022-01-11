How many times do you hit ‘save’ on Instagram? Chances are you fall into one of two categories: 1) you’ve got a backlog of saved posts stored in your phone and regularly tap the little bookmark button on things that make you laugh, cry or feel inspired or 2) you don’t even know where the ‘save’ button is.

Whatever camp you fall into, Instagram Saves aren’t an entirely new thing, but they’re one of the least talked about features on the social media app.

Launched in 2017, Instagram Saves give you the option to ‘bookmark’ things you’re interested in without actually publicly clicking ‘like’ on something. Saves are added to a handy little secret space on the app where you can categorise the posts you’ve marked into ‘collections’ and revisit them whenever you like. Contrary to ‘likes’, the person you’ve saved content from is able to see which posts are being saved, but not who has saved them.