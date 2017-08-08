“How learning to say ‘no’ made me happier (and why it can for you, too)”

Block out time

The next step was to consider how much time I needed to set aside each week to focus on those priorities before devising a set of rules around that, blocking out the time that I needed for myself. It didn’t necessarily mean spending time alone; I learnt to listen to what my mind and body needed and to act upon it. It might be that you need to spend time with a friend, or to take a yoga class, or to enjoy an evening on the sofa with a G&T; the important thing is to stick to it.

Tackle the guilt

In addition to getting used to this new routine, I also had to overcome the guilt that came with it. By taking more time for myself, I was less available to those around me and consequently, I constantly felt like a bad friend/girlfriend/daughter/employee. In the words of Jess Thomson, Director of Psychology at The Optimum Health Clinic: “Taking care of ourselves gets judged at best as boring and at worst as selfish and shameful.” However, as Thomson explains, we must remember that taking control allows us to choose the direction of our lives, rather than being swept along with the current.

“I never used to think it was a brave thing to do,” she remarks. “Now, I think it is one of the bravest things we, in our current society, can do because it forces us to stand up, demand more of ourselves and actually be responsible for our own happiness regardless of what society deems is successful.”

Explain yourself

When it came to saying “no” to those closest to me, it became much easier when I started by explaining my new boundaries and the reason behind them. Opening up to my friends and family about what I was trying to achieve helped them to understand why I wasn’t always available and for the most part they were supportive of that.

Communication expert and author Elizabeth Kuhnke notes that: “When you have strong personal boundaries that are clearly articulated, people respect you. Your confidence grows as you become clear about what you want.”

Be flexible

While my newfound ways were grounded in rules, we all know that rules are there to be broken. The key is to make a mindful decision rather than giving an automatic “yes”. Life Coach and Holistic Nutritionist, Pandora Paloma suggests thinking “in terms of energy, time and money. Everything you say “yes” to – how much of your time, energy and money are you going to have to give it. Is it worth it?”