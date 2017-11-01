With the simple lighting of a candle you can transform your living room, bedroom or most likely now, at-home office, from gloomy to glowing.

But, although we adore treating ourselves to a luxe scented candle, they can be rather pricey. Therefore it’s important to treat them right and make sure you get the most out of yours.

We’ve spoken to representatives from some of the best brands in the business, including Sisley and Miller Harris, about how to burn your candle properly – from ensuring they burn as long as possible, to choosing which fragrances have the best staying power.

Here’s everything you need to know to give your candle a good home.