There’s a reason that sunny days are supposed to be spent on a sun lounger with an Aperol Spritz in hand and doing nothing.

Unfortunately, though, the current UK heatwave we’re all experiencing is taking place during the week, meaning many of us are attempting to get through work while dealing with sweltering temperatures.

As a result, we might be a little slower than usual at getting through our workload, and there is a completely valid and scientific reason to explain why this happens in the heat and why you’ll hear people say “it’s just too hot to do anything”.