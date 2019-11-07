This Scottish city is the cultural and creative centre of the UK

Glasgow has been named the top cultural and creative centre in the UK in a report from the European Commission.

The study, which ranked 190 cities in 30 European countries, reported that the city was recognised for its “openness, tolerance and trust” and “cultural participation and attractiveness.”

Following in the top five places were London, Bristol, Brighton and Manchester, with Edinburgh just missing out in sixth place. Dundee was the third Scottish city to be ranked in the list, coming in 12th place.

The report said: “Glasgow was one of the first European capitals of culture, in 1990. Known as an industrial city, it has now gained recognition as a creative and cultural centre of European importance.”