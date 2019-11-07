This Scottish city is the cultural and creative centre of the UK
- Hollie Richardson
The cultural and creative centre of the UK has been announced, and this time it’s a Scottish city.
Glasgow has been named the top cultural and creative centre in the UK in a report from the European Commission.
The study, which ranked 190 cities in 30 European countries, reported that the city was recognised for its “openness, tolerance and trust” and “cultural participation and attractiveness.”
Following in the top five places were London, Bristol, Brighton and Manchester, with Edinburgh just missing out in sixth place. Dundee was the third Scottish city to be ranked in the list, coming in 12th place.
The report said: “Glasgow was one of the first European capitals of culture, in 1990. Known as an industrial city, it has now gained recognition as a creative and cultural centre of European importance.”
Bridget McConnell from Glasgow Life said: “We always knew Glasgow was a global cultural leader and we’re delighted that the European Commission has confirmed our position of the UK’s leading cultural and creative city.
“Glasgow is a city bursting with energy, passion and creativity and filled with artists, designers, creators and innovators.
“We have world-class museums and galleries, incredible architecture and history and, as a Unesco City of Music, there’s nowhere better to enjoy a gig.
“What’s more, our openness, tolerance and trust has been rated as the best in Europe, confirming what we already know, that our people make Glasgow the best city in the world.”
Things to do in Glasgow
Here are just a handful of reasons why Glasgow has been recognised for its cultural and creative offerings.
Art galleries and museums
Glasgow is home to several renowned art galleries and schools including Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum, Gallery of Modern Art, Hunterian Museum & Art Gallery and Glasgow School of Art. Its museums include Riverside Museum, Scotland Street School Museum and The Tenement House.
Drinks and dining
Ubiquitous Chip is one of the most celebrated restaurants in the city, serving traditional Scottish scran with a twist. Mother India is the place to go for a curry and Ox & Finch is an Instagram dream. Glasgow is also known for its growing vegan dining scene, which boasts Mono, The 78 and The Flying Duck.
Events in Glasgow
Scotland is best known for its Hogmanay celebrations, but it also gathers locals and tourists at other events such as TRNSMT music festival, Pride Glasgow and Merchant City Festival.
Consider us well and truly convinced – Scotland should be the next European city on everyone’s travel list.
