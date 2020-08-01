Here’s everything we know about the new Scream film, which will star many of the franchise’s original actors.

Horror fans, get ready to revisit a classic. The Scream story is continuing with a confirmed fifth film in the works, nearly a decade after the fourth offering of the slasher series. The original movie was of course a 90s classic, starring big names like Drew Barrymore, Neve Campbell, Rose McGowan, David Arquette and Courteney Cox. And it’s now been announced that Cox will be reprising her role as news reporter Gale Weathers.

You may also like Courteney Cox has some relatable words for anyone who still hasn’t seen their partner in lockdown

Deadline reported the news on Friday 31 July, confirming that Cox will be joining Arquette, who is also coming back as Dewey Riley, and Neve Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott.

Scream five: Courteney Cox will return as Gale Weathers.

Radio Silence, the film group making the film, told the magazine: “We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. “We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

Cox has since updated fans on Instagram, sharing a photo of the “ghostface” scream mask synonymous with the film. The words “I can wait to see this face again” appear at the bottom of the video. Wes Craven, who directed all four Scream films and A Nightmare on Elm Street, sadly died in 2015. Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will therefore be taking over directing duties.

Campbell has praised the two director’s approach to the project, saying: Campbell said: “[They] have such a great respect for Wes Craven… They really want to honour his work. So that’s really lovely.” Although we don’t know much about where the story will go this time, we do know that the production company is waiting for the studios to reopen in order to get things going. In the meantime, this is the perfect excuse to revisit an old horror classic over the weekend.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy