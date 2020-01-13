It might be a cold, grey morning, but the worst thing you can do is stay in bed. The human body uses light cues, such as those provided by the sun, to time certain functions. When your body clock doesn’t get the right light signals, you can feel tired, moody and sluggish. But when it does get the right type of light, your body produces active, energetic hormones and suppresses the negative, withdrawal ones.

The optimum time to wake up is between 6am and 8am (the hours just after dawn) when there are added benefits of the sun’s natural ultraviolet light for mental health.

Meanwhile, oversleeping and fluctuation in the time you wake up increases levels of the hormone melatonin during sleep, which can contribute to feelings of depression.

So when you open your eyes, pull open those curtains, sit by a window or go for a walk outside.