Twitter has saved this independent bookshop from dwindling sales in the most wonderful way

Within hours the fate of the bookshop had been drastically turned around. Likes in their thousands, replies and retweets in their hundreds, as well as a hefty number of direct messages and – most importantly – orders, all came rolling in.

By the end of that same evening the bookshop had tweeted again, this time saying: “What a night! We have been completely overwhelmed in a good way.

“We have 1,100 new followers.

“We have loads of online book orders.

“We have over 300 messages, many asking after books. We will answer all as soon as we can, please bear with us

“Thank you all so much!”

Over the last 48 hours the bookshop has (adorably) continued to update its new followers on its progress.

“We are working into the evening tonight to try and service all the orders received. If you are awaiting an answer to a query we WILL get to you, please hold on…,” the bookshop owners wrote, late that night.