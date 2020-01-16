Twitter has saved this independent bookshop from dwindling sales in the most wonderful way
- Megan Murray
This independent bookshop hadn’t sold a single book all day, what happened next will make you believe in humankind again.
Twitter can be a dark, slimy grimy pit of a place. From Donald Trump and essentially, well, everything he has to say on the platform, to the misogyny that women are consistently subjected to (Amnesty International has called it a “toxic place” for female users) – it’s a relief to see social media being used for something nice, isn’t it?
Well, this week something extremely nice and a little bit magical did happen, when an antiquarian and second-hand bookshop in Petersfield reached out to the Twitter community to help, and help they did.
After a particularly dismal day of, for the first time ever, literally no sales, Petersfield Bookshop tweeted a half-hearted plea to all the bookworms out there: “…Tumbleweed…Not a single book sold today…£0.00…
“We think this maybe the first time ever…
Sounding utterly downtrodden, Petersfield Bookshop finished the tweet with a sale to try and lure in buyers, writing: “We know its miserable out but if you’d like to help us out please find our Abebooks offering below, all at 25% off at the moment….”
Within hours the fate of the bookshop had been drastically turned around. Likes in their thousands, replies and retweets in their hundreds, as well as a hefty number of direct messages and – most importantly – orders, all came rolling in.
By the end of that same evening the bookshop had tweeted again, this time saying: “What a night! We have been completely overwhelmed in a good way.
“We have 1,100 new followers.
“We have loads of online book orders.
“We have over 300 messages, many asking after books. We will answer all as soon as we can, please bear with us
“Thank you all so much!”
Over the last 48 hours the bookshop has (adorably) continued to update its new followers on its progress.
“We are working into the evening tonight to try and service all the orders received. If you are awaiting an answer to a query we WILL get to you, please hold on…,” the bookshop owners wrote, late that night.
The thread has sparked some lovely conversations, for example one follower who wrote: “I’m up in Scotland, so I’ve bought one of your Abebooks listings in lieu of popping in. Thanks for letting us know about your day, hope we’ve been able to help you a bit. Although you know it’s really you who helps us by keeping real books alive.”
Another independent bookshop in Liverpool wrote: “Hang on in there. We know how it feels. Have a hug from the edge of Liverpool Bay x”
While another follower tweeted: “What a great story. (I ordered 2 Anthony Powell books via abebooks (a buyer’s market / acceptance world) & there is NO RUSH. if they arrive in the next 12 months, I’ll be happy.).”
Now, who has got a bit more spring in their step?
Images: Cesar Viteri - Unsplash