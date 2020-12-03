After four long weeks of a second lockdown, the country has managed to pull itself through to December and into a period where restrictions have once again eased off enough for people to head to the gym, go Christmas shopping and, in tiers one and two, go out for a meal at a restaurant or pub.

It certainly wasn’t easy though, and being so limited as to when you could leave your house and who you could see understandably started taking its toll. Whether you struggled with loneliness or mood swings during the darker days of lockdown 2.0, or working from home stress simply began to get the better of you, chances are you struggled at some point to see the light at the end of the tunnel.