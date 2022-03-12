Sometimes it’s the simplest and smallest reminders that light up our lives and bring that much-needed moment of positivity into our day.

That’s the goal of uplifting social media initiative Seconds Apart, an art collective that can be found scribbling wholesome quotes on walls, storefronts, signs, and buses across London, before sharing them to Instagram.

The result? Streets and a timeline filled with empowering quotes, romantic musings and poignant reminders.