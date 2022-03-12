Seconds Apart is the uplifting Instagram initiative spreading beautiful messages across London
Stuck in a cycle of doomscrolling and news anxiety? Seconds Apart could be the simple antidote.
Sometimes it’s the simplest and smallest reminders that light up our lives and bring that much-needed moment of positivity into our day.
That’s the goal of uplifting social media initiative Seconds Apart, an art collective that can be found scribbling wholesome quotes on walls, storefronts, signs, and buses across London, before sharing them to Instagram.
The result? Streets and a timeline filled with empowering quotes, romantic musings and poignant reminders.
Seconds Apart’s self-proclaimed mission is to create “moments that matter.” The account has gained over 600,000 followers since it began in January 2020, and recently introduced an eye-catching physical installation at 110 New Bond Street.
“Being with you makes my heart smile” reads the bright yellow graffiti-inspired work of art lighting up the windows of Mayfair.
In an age where the catchy mantra reigns supreme throughout social media, it’s refreshing to see these uncomplicated yet powerful maxims.
Take a look at some of the best below.
Food for thought, indeed.
Images: Seconds Apart