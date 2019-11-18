When you think about it, there’s something weirdly intimate about buying a Christmas gift for a colleague. Whether you’re on first-name basis or not, navigating the arbitrary budgets, awkward office politics and lack of familiarity can make the office Secret Santa feel more like a festive minefield – no matter how many amazing Christmas gift guides you peruse.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that the tradition is whipping millennials into a frenzy with more than a third (35%) wanting to see it banned for good, according to a new survey.

The study by Jobsite showed that more than a quarter of young office workers (26%) were spending more than they could afford on gifts for coworkers, and 17% felt judged on their expenditure. In fact, the financial strain could be so severe that more than a quarter (26%) admitted to having used their savings or gone into overdraft to contribute.