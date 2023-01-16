Life

Selena Gomez shuts down body shamers – and we’re here for it

Leah Sinclair
Selena Gomez

The star appeared in a video alongside her sister Gracie following the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where she shared that she’s a “little bit big right now” but “doesn’t care”– and rightly so.

Selena Gomez has always been one to speak her truth.

Whether discussing her mental health, her career or even the body shaming she has faced, the star continues to shine bright amid the negativity that sometimes comes her way – and she’s done it again.

Gomez appeared to hit back at trolls following her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe awards, where she received body-shaming comments on social media.

The 30-year-old singer, who attended the star-studded award ceremony with her 9-year-old sister Gracie, went live on Instagram after the event.

In the clip, Gomez was sitting in a car with Gracie and remarked that she was “a bit big” because she enjoyed the holidays.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” she said, as seen in a video reshared on TikTok.

She added: “But we don’t care,” and started laughing with her sister.

The star spoke while dressed in her Golden Globes outfit – a stunning strapless, plum velvet Valentino haute couture gown with puff sleeves and a long train. 

At the award show, Gomez was nominated for her first Golden Globe, for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical, for her role of Mabel Mora in Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building.

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Selena Gomez at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

 This isn’t the first time Gomez has called out body-shaming.

In April 2022, she opened up again about being judged for her appearance.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said on TikTok. “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’”

To her critics, she said, “Bitch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye.”

We couldn’t agree more.

