The coronavirus pandemic has drastically reduced the number of exciting moments in my day-to-day. I’m not talking about that all-encompassing, jump-up-and-down excitement. Instead, I’m talking about the little moments of pleasure I used to carve out of my everyday routine – picking up a coffee from ‘that fancy place around the corner’ or meeting up with a friend for drinks after work.

When the pandemic arrived and the country went into lockdown, treating myself to those little moments of joy became a bit trickier. With cafés, restaurants and bars closed and meeting up with friends out of the question, the mundanity of the day-to-day was left uninterrupted. Except, that was, for when the post arrived.