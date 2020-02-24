We’re the first to admit that the number of “self” terms in the wellness sphere is getting a bit overwhelming. From self-care and self-love to self-help and self-confidence, there are so many wellness terms, trends and “hacks” going around the internet these days that it can be hard to keep up with it all.

But when it comes to self-compassion, we need you to hear us out. This approach to wellness – growing in popularity among psychologists and therapists alike – is one we should all be getting on board with in 2020.

Defined loosely as “treating yourself with the same kindness, concern and support you’d show to a good friend” in a paper published in Mindfulness and Self-Regulation, the approach of self-compassion, or “healthy narcissism”, as it is sometimes termed, simply refers to the idea that we all need to be a little bit kinder to ourselves.