“To overcome our need to be good at everything, we need to redefine success and take a long-win approach through the three C’s: clarity, constant learning and connection.”

Clarity: “Firstly, developing clarity requires us to think about what really matters – not what others want us to do, or what our inbox is telling us to do, but what really feels meaningful over time for us. If we define success by much broader criteria and over the longer-term, then we start to connect our daily lives to something that is more motivating and inspiring than any short-term rewards. Clarity is emergent, it’s not something that we ever have 100% fixed, but develops as we go through our careers and lives. It’s as much about ‘how’ we go about things, as ‘what’ outcomes we may or may not achieve.”

Constant learning: “Secondly, a constant learning mindset helps us to focus on growth and development rather than judging ourselves by outcomes. We can’t all ‘win’ every interview we go to, every promotion round, but we can learn through good times and bad. When I was an Olympic rower, we would review every race with the same mindset, regardless of result. Whether I lost or won, there were always things I was doing well and things I needed to improve next time. Whether I was first or last, we always wanted to go faster next time, and so we learnt to get good at improving, which ultimately delivered the best results.”