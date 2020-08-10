However, for Stylist’s Jazmin Kopotsha, sharing with her co-workers is no problem at all, in fact, it’s made her work life more enjoyable. “I feel like I share too much with my work colleagues. I’m not mad about it, but perhaps I should ask them how they feel about hearing about falling out with housemates, my tragic dating life and occasional IBS flare-ups…. I happen to be quite an open person and I’m very aware that the more you give to people the more you get back.”

She has made long lasting friends with the women she has worked with over the years but she admits “you always run the risk of blurring the lines between professional and social (after-work drinks, anyone?)”. Similar to Jazmin, I have made some valuable and incredible friendships at work but I am always cautious of oversharing due to my own paranoia, “Is this information going to be used as office gossip?”, “If I reveal parts of my health issues, will this be used against me and my capability to do my job?” Because I would wholeheartedly drop into a dark hole if my personal life was brought up in front of others at work like as it played out for Chrishell, with Davina saying in front of the whole office: “I have no idea on the details… You didn’t get married to get divorced, you know right?”

All in all, it’s not really your business to know the ins and outs about your co-worker’s life unless they make the decision to trust and confide in you as a friend. But please don’t go spreading their secrets around the office. As Selling Sunset’s Maya put it perfectly: “We can’t assume and judge about her life. It’s none of our business and we have to respect her and her privacy”.

Image: Netflix