There are many reasons why Netflix’s Selling Sunset is one of my favourite shows. Besides the fact that the cast are, for want of a better word, iconic, there’s plenty of drama, high stakes and general chaos to dig your teeth into. And then, of course, there’s the houses.

From the all-important $40 million house which has dominated the show since season one, to the luxurious bachelor pads and sprawling family homes in the Valley, there’s something addictive about getting to explore the seemingly perfect homes with the agents – when season three comes out on the streaming platform this weekend, it’s all I’ll be watching.

My fascination with other people’s homes didn’t start with Selling Sunset, however. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been obsessed with getting a glimpse into the hallowed halls of people’s homes, whether that’s a multi-million dollar LA estate or the dining room of my colleague’s house via Zoom. There’s something about seeing inside someone else’s home that feels slightly transgressive and exciting – as if I’m on some kind of adventure into another person’s reality.