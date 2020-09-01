Well, in England and Wales (as well as many US states), 1 September is the cut-off date for school entry. So when children enter their classrooms, September babies are the oldest in their class.

The study found that starting school at a later age can actually contribute to a child’s success — and if a child was born in September, they may naturally have an advantage in that sense.

Researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research studied education department data from Florida, finding that beginning school a little later in life could have a positive effect on a child’s cognitive development, and may even increase the chances they’ll go on to college as well as reduce the likelihood of incarceration. The researchers found, they wrote, “a positive relationship between school starting age and children’s cognitive development from age 6 to 15” – and 80% of girls and 70% of boys born in September reach the expected educational level at age seven in state primary schools in England.

They also tend to receive more encouragement, as they perform so well, which proves a huge self-esteem booster – and their advantage only grows over time.

We have no doubt that September babies will appreciate the good press. After all, it was just last year that they learned they are the bane of every midwife’s life earlier when Mhairi Maharry made an early Christmas appeal, begging people to stop having sex during the festive winter season because it leads to a spike in babies born in September.

“How is it only the 5th of September? I can’t take 25 more days of this. If you know or love a midwife, PLEASE STOP SHAGGING AT CHRISTMAS,” she wrote after a busy first week of the month, adding that the peak date for births is 26th September.