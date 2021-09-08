“Summer is usually a time where we can relax, break away from our routines and just be spontaneous,” anxiety coach and hypnotherapist Racquel Martos tells Stylist. “But doing this for a long period of time can make us bored and complacent, causing us to lose our sense of purpose and pick up bad habits.”

But after one of the most difficult years in our collective history, with so many of us already experiencing burnout, should there really be so much pressure to streamline our existences?

Is this yearly overhaul that promotes increased productivity and organisation actually serving us, or is it just another arbitrary deadline for us to “win” at wellness?