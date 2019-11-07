Servant opens with the Turners still reeling from the loss of their son Jericho, who died when he was just 13 weeks old. His death hit Dorothy particularly hard, and now the family live with an eerily lifelike therapy doll and a nanny to take care of it.

But, over time, things start going awry in the Turner household. Balloons start popping. Creepy dolls appear. There’s a man (!) with a knife (!!!) who turns up at their doorstep. Baby monitors switch on – and begin registering the noise of a child. Leanne starts behaving in strange way.

“She’s gone, you can put the doll down now,” Sean tells Leanne at one point in the trailer.

“I’m fine as I am Mr Turner,” she responds, eyes blank, head tilted to the side. “I should take Jericho for his walk now.”