Why Sex and the City’s Aidan is the ultimate example of toxic masculinity

It’s a big day for Sex and the City fans, because Sarah Jessica Parker has finally, finally waded into the Team Aidan vs Team Big debate.

Speaking on The Bradshaw Boys podcast (via ET Online) about Carrie Bradshaw’s two love interests, SJP joked that she always feels forced into a “terrible position” whenever she’s asked to pick between them.

“I feel like I got both teams,” she said diplomatically.

However, when pressed further, SJP quickly folded. “There is a very quick and simple answer,” she said. “You have to be Team Big or Team John (Big’s real name), because you can’t tell a story that long and not root for that ending.”