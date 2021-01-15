FEMALE FRIENDSHIP

I just sat through a whopping 94 episodes of SATC, so I can tell you that it definitely makes a point of extolling a woman’s friends as the true loves of her life. When Samantha is diagnosed with cancer in season six, it is Carrie she turns to in her hour of need, not a lover. Miranda, likewise, leans on her BFF when she’s forced to fly home for her mother’s funeral. Charlotte pawns her diamond engagement ring to loan Carrie the money she needs to buy her apartment. And when Big ruins his and Carrie’s wedding, her friends rally round and whisk her away to Mexico.

However, the season finale (and subsequent movies) folded under the pressure of rom-com’s most tedious convention: it coupled Carrie up with Big. And that, for many people – including Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda – was unforgivable.

On The Wendy Williams Show, Nixon recalled the first time she saw the original Sex And The City film. Explaining that women around her began cheering after ‘Mr Big’ showed Carrie the closet he had built her, she said: “I was […] devastated, because it seemed to me that the show was so much about female empowerment and about women making their own choices [and] women standing up for what they wanted and supporting themselves.

“To me, to have this be kind of a climax of the film that your very wealthy husband built you a nice closet for your clothes, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s not really what you love about the show, is it?’ That’s not what we were making it for.”

Verdict:

Four-and-a-half cosmopolitans (the sisterhood may be the crux of the show, but it all goes wrong in the final episode – which is why that last half-cosmo is served in a dirty, lipstick-stained glass).