“Sex at home with someone you don’t live with is now illegal.”

At first glance, you’d be forgiven for mistaking this headline as something straight out of the pages of a cheesy dystopian-turned-romance novel – the ones where forbidden love prevails and government corruption is overturned in one fell swoop.

However, this isn’t the case. As lockdown restrictions eased yesterday and our ability to socialise with six people from outside our household came into place, the government introduced a slightly absurd law – it is now illegal to have sex at home with someone outside your household.

Under a new amendment to The Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 Bill (set up to introduce restrictions to curb the spread of the pandemic), it is now illegal to “participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons”. Essentially, this means that both the person whose house is being used, and the person who enters that house, could be prosecuted.